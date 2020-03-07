Home

Alexander H. (Bud) Shimmell

Passed away on March 3, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband for 68 years to Jean. Loving father of Cathy and Mark Shimmell (Judy). Survived by his sister Beverly Jones (Eric). Predeceased by his parents, Alex and Sarah Shimmell of Hamilton. Bud proudly worked for Valley City Mfg., for 47 years as a Master Cabinet maker and had a hand in the crafting of the interior of almost any church you could name in the GTHA and beyond. A kind, patient, and creative man with a love of nature and an avid fisherman. As per his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bud's life will be held later this Spring.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020
