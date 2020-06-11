It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Alexander on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in his 75th year. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 54 years, Isabella, and his loving children Karyn (Allan), Richard (Amy) and Lynsay (the late Jeremy Stapleton 2019). Alexander was the proud grandfather of Kyle, the late Ashley (2018), Natasha, Matthew, Sean and Alexandra, and great-grandfather of Olivia. Born in Stockbridge Edinburgh, Scotland. As a young teenager he was a drummer in the Boys Brigade Pipe Band which lead him to become the lead guitarist and in a band in the 60's (5x5), became a Marine Engineer, an Officer in the Merchant Navy, and a grunt in the British Army. Emigrating to Canada in 1975, he worked for the Ford Motor Company for 31 years. A one of a kind storyteller, with a wicked sense of humour. He could keep you entertained for hours. He never missed a soccer, hockey, basketball, football game, dance show or any event that his family participated in. He was always their number one fan. He travelled all over the world with his wife and family. He could make friends wherever he went. Although he was such a cool cat, he was the nerdiest nerd of them all. He loved his technology; he could fix anything. He could converse about any topic to the point where it sounded like he was telling false stories. A courageous, tenacious, kind, caring, humble and overall amazing man - he will never know the impact he left in this world. The love of my life, my husband and best friend, role model for his children and grands. Left us all on Tuesday after a courageous two-year struggle with bladder, liver, and bone cancer. He must have gone to a much, much better place because he left this place so much better. I will love you forever and a day -Izzy B. Friend of Bill W. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Bladder Cancer Canada Organization, a foundation for bladder cancer research. To honour Alexander's wishes, cremation will take place. For private service arrangements, please contact the family. Entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). Condolences, memories and photos can be shared at www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 11, 2020.