"Although we knew this day would come, nothing can diminish our sense of profound and enduring loss." Our dear father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother passed away peacefully October 29. Alex is survived by his three children, Bernice, Kathy and Alan (Denise), his grandchildren Laura, Rodger, Konrad, Brett, Nicole, Kalyn, great grandson Akira, older sister Verne Clarridge (107 yrs.), younger sister Cylvia Powell, brother Victor Cheropita and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, parents Katarina and Wasyl, brothers Willie, Steve, John and Nick, sisters Marianne and Vicki. Alex was born on May 9, 1915 in Theodore Saskatchewan. He met Margaret Inglis Dennis ( 1915 - 2006) his wife of 63 years in Flin Flon, Manitoba just before the breakout of WWII in 1939. Alex joined the RCAF and went to Europe with the Lincoln & Welland regiment. He soon returned to Ontario to train with the British Intelligence for 8 months returning to France to serve in the French Intelligence until the end of the war. He returned to Canada with the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders Regiment. Alex enrolled in Osgoode Hall Law School where he was in a class of 500 students who were mostly returning soldiers like himself. He soon switched to education earning a BEd from McMaster University and a MEd from the University of Toronto. He worked with the Hamilton Board of Education for 35 years, teaching school and retiring as a Principal. He enjoyed working with children and his many teacher and principal friends and was one of the founding elders of St. John United Church. Alex was an avid reader of non - fiction enjoying autobiographies, a card "shark" who liked to win at cribbage, euchre and poker. His regular poker game and lunches with other principals was a favourite activity. Alex was a people person and considered himself a citizen of Planet Earth, a brother to every man. He respected the rich diversity of people and respected the rights of others and their opinions that crossed lines of religion, sexual orientation and ethnicity. His favourite quote was the Serenity Prayer: God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and the wisdom to know the difference. Being involved in showcasing Canada in the Pan Am games was am important highlight for Alex. What better way to express a person's love of their country and fellow man than to hold the torch high with a flame of never ending hope. Cremation has occurred. The family would like to thank the medical and support staff at Extendicare Hamilton for their care and support these past years.



