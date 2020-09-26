1/1
Alexander Kenny Mackay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander (Sandy) passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in his 96th year. Beloved husband of Dorothy Helen (nee Bolton) for 71 years. Loving father of Bill (Marla), John (Jennie) and his late son Rob. Cherished Grandad to Elizabeth Amyotte (Dan), Emily O'Hagan (Mike) and Robert. Loving Great Grandad of Isla and Isabelle O'Hagan and Leo and Hank Amyotte. Predeceased by brothers George and Charlie. Known as Uncle Sandy, he was loved and will be missed by his nieces and nephews. Sandy arrived from Aberdeen Scotland with his parents and brothers when he was four years old and settled in Hamilton. Upon completion of school he joined the Hamilton court system and became a Justice of the Peace. From there he grew in his job and became the Director of the Provincial Court Offices for the Ministry of the Attorney General in Toronto until his retirement. Sandy made many friends over the years and kept friendships with his childhood friends throughout his life. He volunteered a lot of his time to the Hamilton community, special events and sat on a number of boards in his life. He was a past member of the Hamilton Golf and Country Club where he enjoyed his golf (some days) and his friends there every day. We would like to thank the staff in the 5F Medical Ward at the Juravinski Hospital for their compassionate and excellent care. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tranquility Burial and Cremation Services
276 St Paul Avenue
Brantford, ON N3R 4M8
(519) 757-1654
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tranquility Burial and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved