Alexander (Sandy) passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in his 96th year. Beloved husband of Dorothy Helen (nee Bolton) for 71 years. Loving father of Bill (Marla), John (Jennie) and his late son Rob. Cherished Grandad to Elizabeth Amyotte (Dan), Emily O'Hagan (Mike) and Robert. Loving Great Grandad of Isla and Isabelle O'Hagan and Leo and Hank Amyotte. Predeceased by brothers George and Charlie. Known as Uncle Sandy, he was loved and will be missed by his nieces and nephews. Sandy arrived from Aberdeen Scotland with his parents and brothers when he was four years old and settled in Hamilton. Upon completion of school he joined the Hamilton court system and became a Justice of the Peace. From there he grew in his job and became the Director of the Provincial Court Offices for the Ministry of the Attorney General in Toronto until his retirement. Sandy made many friends over the years and kept friendships with his childhood friends throughout his life. He volunteered a lot of his time to the Hamilton community, special events and sat on a number of boards in his life. He was a past member of the Hamilton Golf and Country Club where he enjoyed his golf (some days) and his friends there every day. We would like to thank the staff in the 5F Medical Ward at the Juravinski Hospital for their compassionate and excellent care. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of his life will take place at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store