It is with the greatest sadness that I (Laura McIsaac) announce the passing of my Father Alex McIsaac on July 29th, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital. Alex was in his 96th year. Predeceased by his wife Marion LaVerne (nee Bowen), sister Betty and brother Gordon (Doreen). Survived by his only daughter Laura McIsaac and many nieces and nephews. Alex was a WWII Navy Veteran and a long time employee of Westinghouse Canada (Sanford Ave.). He had a great sense of humour, loving smile and a love for animals. Alex loved to travel, especially in Canada, was a Blue Jays and Ti-Cat Fan, avid gardener and liked to take walks in the outdoors. Sincere gratitude to our neighbours, our special friend Toni Lacroix and his niece Sandra Shields and family. Also thank you to the many doctors and specialists who gave my father such outstanding care throughout his many years. A very special thank you to Dr. A. Junaid and his staff who's devotion and kindness will always be remembered. Cremation has taken place. In memory of my father I ask that all who knew him show a little more love and kindness to everyone in your lives. I was privileged to have had the best father in the world for 67 years of my life. I take comfort from knowing that he was loved and respected by all who knew him.



