|
|
CZAJKOWSKI, Alexander Peter It is with great sadness that the family announces Alexander's peaceful but sudden passing on Friday, March 27, 2020 in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his loving wife Marina of 50 years. Cherished father to Wade (Lisa), Vernon (Margaret) and Karen (Gary) Holden. Wonderful grandpa who was adored by Bradley, Andrew, Lindsay, Derek, Brenna and Cailin. Alex enjoyed many years of watching his grandchildren play sports and cheering them on from the sidelines. His greatest joys in life were when he was surrounded by his loving family. He enjoyed playing the guitar and violin and was proud of the collection he built. Predeceased by his brothers John (Mary), Chester (Nellie), Steve (Eileen) and sisters Irene (George) and Jean (John). Brother to Stella and the late Louie. He will always be remembered and never forgotten! A private funeral service will be take place at a future date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the MS Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020