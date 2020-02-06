|
|
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Alexander (Alessandro) John James Roncari on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in his 94th year. Alexander was a true renaissance man. A retired McMaster neuroscience technician, he authored "The Nine Arguments in Defence of Christopher Columbus,"and was appointed Chairman of the Committee for the Fifth Centennial Celebrations of Christopher Columbus' Discovery of America. He was also a familiar personality on a local Italian television station in Hamilton. He took great pride in his garden, participating in garden tours of his lovely home in West Hamilton. Alexander was at home on land, sea, and air. A navy man for the Italian military in youth, having served in World War 2. Later in life, he developed a keen interest in history, archaeology and participated in several digs in the Dominican Republic. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Bernadette Giacomelli; his four grandchildren, Daniel, Alexander Kates Roncari (Anne-Louise Cole), Mirette Kamel (Ali Alsuwaidi), Lilly Roncari (Mohamed Alkhatib), Laura Roncari (Amir Al-Shreideh), and his 13 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his son, Daniel Anthony Kac Roncari and his first wife, Lillian Roncari. Alexander will be missed by his many nephews, nieces and friends in Canada and Italy. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, Burlington (905.527.0405) on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Burlington on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions to The War Amps would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020