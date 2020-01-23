|
|
In his 94th year, on January 17th, Alex slipped quietly and peacefully away into the arms of the Lord surrounded by his loving family. He was still living with his bride of 68 years Muriel (nee Simmons) in the home they built together in 1954. He continued to enjoy life, woodworking, and the many friends and family members that he had until the very end. He had a life well lived with a legacy of love and kindness and a lot of wood working gifts in the hands of many. He will be deeply missed by wife Muriel, his children Louise (Ed), Michael (Tina), grandchildren Julia (Jamie), Alicia (Adam), Rebecca (Matt), William and Melissa. He also cherished his great-grandchildren Alexis, Mia, Cole, Ryder, Audrey, Lincoln, Skyler, Chase and Alex. Alex will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and extended family. Alex was a long-time retiree of International Harvester in Hamilton. A celebration of life will take place at Carlisle United Church, 1432 Centre Road, in Carlisle Ontario on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. The service will be followed by a reception in the Gathering Room downstairs, at the church. The family would like to thank the staff at Joseph Brant hospital who provided such excellent care during Alex's short stay. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate gifts to Carlisle United Church, Joseph Brant Hospital or a .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 23, 2020