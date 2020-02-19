Home

It's with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Alexandra. Loving wife to James Dykes married for 58 years. Survived by her sons, Glen and Richard ( Anne ) and grandchildren Rachael and Paul, as well as her brother, Eric Collins( Sonja) and many extended family members. After 26 days from the prognosis of cancer, Alexandra succumbed to a very aggressive leukaemia. On Sunday February 16, 2020 at 3 p.m., Sandy passed away. Brave to the end. Alexandra had wonderful care from the paramedics to the hospital staff but Mom's final days were at home with my Dad as her caregiver. Cremation took place and there will be no further arrangements.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020
