It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Alexandra Valerie Raymond, at the much too young age of 26. Alex leaves behind her life partner, and yin to her yang, Devon. Alex and Devon completed each other. Devon will take comfort in spoiling their cats, Odin and Cayde, who will miss Alex forever. Alex also leaves behind parents Terry Raymond (Cindy) and Debra Woodhouse (Wardell), siblings Mitchell, Cooper, Martin, Lauren and Saxxon. Also missed by grandparents George and Joanne Raymond and Linda and the late Glen Wardell. Alex will never be forgotten by her loving in-laws, Chris and Tammy. There are too many aunts, uncles and cousins to mention by name, but Alex loved each and every one of them. Alex will be greatly missed by her longtime friend, Hannah Perks. Alex recently graduated from Sheridan College with an Honours Bachelor in Illustration and was looking forward to pursuing her dream of creating the unique and wonderous art and characters we all admired. Although Alex will not get to experience many of life's milestones, as we all wished she could have, we are grateful for the adventures she did have. A significant event for Alex was her trip to Italy, as well as many happy times spent with her family and friends. A special thank you to Dr C. Wellum for coming to visit Alex and for making her precious time at home more comfortable, and for all your guidance and support. Also thank you to Lee Whitley, who gave us this incredible chance for Alex to be at home, and the chance to fight. Alex was quite the fighter who amazed us more than words can express. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Alex's memory be made to Sheridan College, https://www.sheridancollege.ca/giving-to-sheridan/ways-to-give/memorial-giving
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 21, 2020