Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington at the age of 78. Predeceased by his beloved wife Joan in 2014. Loving father of Michael Barontseff (Kirsten), Peter Barontseff (Lila) and Kathy Barontseff (Laurent). Proud grandfather of Tatiana, Olivia and Tanya. Alex will also be dearly missed by many extended family members and friends. He will also be fondly remembered as Coach! In keeping with Alex's wishes, Cremation and a Private Family Service have taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. (Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, BURLINGTON 905-632-3333.) www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 10, 2020.
