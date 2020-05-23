Alfons Gerard 'Al'; (retired form Ford Motor Co. after 35 years of service, devout and proud member of Burlington East Presbyterian Church) After a brief illness at the Joseph Brant Hospital on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Al, in his 87th year, beloved husband of Paula (nee Michaut) for 65 years. Loving father of Chris (Jackie). Loved 'Paypay' of Victoria and great-grandfather of Paisley. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends here in Canada and in Belgium. Al will be remembered as a person who was hard working and always there for his family, and his church. He loved being social, often golfing, playing cards and bowling with friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. Because of Pandemic restrictions, a private family service will be held, followed by cremation. When allowed, a public memorial service will take place at his church, which will be announced at a later date. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.