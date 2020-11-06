It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Alfonso Barnett into the arms of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, on Monday, November 2, 2020, in his 86th year. Alfonso was predeceased by his most cherished and adored wife of 62 years, Laura Elmore Barnett (September 7, 2019). Loving father of Marcia Holland (Mark, deceased), Trevor Barnett (Mandy), and Richard Barnett (Kathy). Devoted grandfather of Courtney, Nicholas; Meghan (Justin), Alaina (Zach, fiancé), Jordan (Whitney); Alex, Brock, and Lindsay. Caring great-grandfather of eight. Treasured brother of Minieum (deceased), Daphne, Hazel (deceased), Jessie, and "Eckie" (deceased). Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews in Canada, England, Jamaica and the United States. Alfonso was born in Jamaica, then as a young man he immigrated to England, where he met and married the love of his life, his future wife, Elmore. He worked as a Linesman for the Midlands Electricity Board. He played on the local cricket team and also enjoyed singing, playing his guitar and fishing. In 1972 the family, which now included their three children, immigrated to Canada. Here, Alfonso first worked for National Steel Car, then as a Bus Driver for the HSR. He was a man of great faith and was appointed to serve on the Board of Deacons at Bethel Gospel Tabernacle for many terms. Alfonso was highly respected because of his trusted wisdom and counsel. His gentle nature was a reflection of his deep faith in Christ. He also drove the Bethel Sunday School bus for a number of years. In 1995 Alfonso was diagnosed with ALS. In spite of this, he said that if God chose to take him at that time, then he would still be thankful for all the years he had been blessed with. From then on, he decided to live each day with the hope of tomorrow, determined that he would do as much as he could to keep going and stay focused on his ability, rather than disability. His speech was slowed, but not diminished, and we would patiently wait for what he had to say. He had the greatest sense of humour and an equally infectious laugh! In November 2019, after Elmore passed away, Alfonso moved into the Willowgrove Long Term Care Facility in Ancaster. Our family would like to acknowledge and salute the exceptional care and unwavering compassion shown towards our Dad; in particular, during these unprecedented times. Due to current Covid restrictions, there will be no visitation. The family will be holding a private funeral service. For those who wish, donations may be made to the ALS Society of Canada or Bethel Gospel Tabernacle Bus Ministry. Online condolences can be made by going to www.cresmountfennellchapel.com