Alfonso GANDOLFO
Passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer at St. Joseph's Hospital on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the age of 80. Predeceased by his loving wife Maria of 57 years. Loving father of Rosalia (Vince) Salamone, Maria (Charlie) Giglia, Raymond (Brian), Vincenzo (Tanya), Salvatore (Diana). Will be dearly missed by his grandkids, Sam (Claudia), Fonzie (Courtney), Enzo (Alysia), Michael, Carmie (Rikki), Benny (Abby), Fonzie (Sarah), Nikki, Maria, Rosalia, Alfonso, Maria, Lisa, Cassandra. Great grandkids, Anthony, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Melina, Audrina, Theodore and Vito and baby on the way! Survived by siblings, Vincenzo, Rosa, Carmelo, from Italy and sister-in-law Gina and the late Salvatore, Joe from Buffalo, N.Y. All sisters and brothers-in-law in Italy and Germany. Alfonso will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Canada, USA, Italy and Germany. A special thank you to Dr. Boyle and the palliative team, nurses and PSWs at complex care at St. Joseph's Hospital. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905-574-0405) on Sunday, September 13th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 East 37th Street, Hamilton on Monday, September 14th at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Bayview Cemetery, Crematory & Mausoleum, Burlington. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca. "Nonno We Love You and You will be dearly missed"


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 12, 2020.
