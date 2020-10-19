Passed peacefully on October 15, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by his cherished and loving wife Sheila. Together they shared 65 glorious years, whilst raising a family of five boys, the late Ian, the late Chris (Tess), Kevin, Nick (Debra) and Derek (Ingrid). Al and Sheila had six grandchildren, Nathan and Katrina, Matt and Laurel, Katlyn and Kassidy. Also two great-grandchildren McKenna and Kendra. Born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Alfred immigrated to Canada in 1948. He undertook various jobs in the Hamilton area such as residential painting, sales at Eaton's Downtown, and eventually landed a career with Domtar Caledonia, retiring in 1984 as their Technical Supervisor, after 30 years of service. Alfred took a lifelong interest in sailing, and shared interests with Sheila collecting and restoring antiques (clocks in particular). They were both involved with the Caledonia Kinsmen (Kinettes), K-40, the Caledonia Coralairs, Glasfax and the Caledonia Museum (Edinburgh Heritage Centre). In retirement, Al and Sheila enjoyed travelling to Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and to Australia to visit family members and to reunite with Al's extended family in Echuca, VIC. Following Al's wishes cremation has taken place and he will join Sheila among the stars. The Family wishes to extend particular gratitude to the wonderful staff at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice and the PSW and nursing staff coordinated through LHIN. A private memorial service will be held. Live-streaming of the service and on-line condolences may be found at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
.