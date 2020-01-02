Home

CLARKE, Alfred Charles Died peacefully at the Brant Centre in Burlington on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 88 years of age. Devoted husband of Geri since August 1957. Born in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and raised in Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes because of his dad's naval career, Al graduated from Dalhousie University in 1958. Al enjoyed a long and successful career as a pharmacist. Member of St. Raphael's parish for over 50 years. Loving dad to Gregory (Karen), Michael (Janice) and Sarah (Elliot). Proud and devoted Grandad to Samantha, Jordan, Rebekah, William, Tait, Grayden and Samuel. Beloved eldest brother to the other "Clarke boys", Peter (deceased), Frank, and Phil of Burlington. Al is survived by his McCarthy sister in-laws Mary Willows and Doreen Comerford (Jack). Uncle Al cherished his many nieces and nephews on both the Clarke and McCarthy sides of his family and enjoyed every minute he spent with them. Al will be missed by many neighbours and friends, particularly the members of his beloved scripture group and euchre club who met regularly for nearly four decades. We are grateful for the compassionate care provided at the Brant Centre by all the exceptional staff in Appleby wing, especially Gina and Lolita, for whom Al had a special affection, along with the warm and skilled care provided by Dr. Chris Ragonetti. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 12-1 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. followed by a reception. A private interment will be held at a later date. In keeping with Al's volunteer activities and his support for his community, donations to The Carpenter Hospice or the Compassion Society of Halton would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
