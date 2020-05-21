Alfred GRINBERGS
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved father and grandfather at the age of 96 on May 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Antonina Grinbergs (2017). Loving "Opa" to his daughter Sylvia and granddaughters Laura (Kris) and Sandra (Gavin). Predeceased by his son-in-law Valdis. Also predeceased by his brother Janis in Latvia. He will be missed by many relatives in Latvia. Alfred immigrated to Canada in 1956 after the war and settled in Hamilton where he worked at The Hamilton Street Railway for close to 30 years. After retiring he and Oma travelled and spent many summers at the cottage. He enjoyed fishing but after family, his number one love was music. He was a long time member and director of the Daugavas Vanagi Men's Choir. He founded and directed the Latvian Dance Orchestra "Runci" who played many engagements both in Canada and the US for over 25 years. He was also a member of the Hamilton Latvian Relief Society Daugavas Vanagi and the Latvian Retirees Club. Cremation has taken place. Due to current public health restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we are all able to gather together. If desired donations to the Latvian Relief Society "Daugavas Vanagi" or the Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com Rest in peace Opa. You are together with Oma again.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 21, 2020.
