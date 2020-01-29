|
It is with profound sadness that we are sharing the passing of Alfred James (Jim) Warford on the morning of Jan 27, 2020. A former Sergeant of the Royal Canadian Army Corps during WWII, Life time member of the Royal Canadian Legion and Navy Club, Stelco Retiree, volunteer firefighter, and Burlington Legion Track & Field coach, Jim was a consummate gentleman, a beloved Father and Grandfather, and a Hero to many who knew him. He passed away peacefully with family by his side and he will be forever missed but never forgotten. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Kaylynne (John), Valerie (Ray), Karen (John), Brian (Diane), and Kevin, Grand children James (Jody), Toni (Jake), Aaron (Emily), Tyler and Alex, and great grand child Liam. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 1 pm until 3 pm at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #60, 828 Legion Road, Burlington. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Legion Poppy Fund, Canadian Tire Jumpstart, or a . --www.smithfh.com--
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020