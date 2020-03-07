|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing on Monday March 2nd / 2020 at Stedman's Community Hospice in Brantford at the age of 87 of Alfred Robert Saccomano. Predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Martina (2019) and his precious loving daughter Christina (2016). Lovingly remembered by son Robert (wife -Debbie, children Amy, Kara & Erin), daughter Laura (husband-Larry, children Colleen, Kevin & Coby), son Stephen (wife-Antoinette, children Kayla, Stephanie, Danielle & Lucas), and son David (wife- Genny, children Marissa, Leah), as well as Christina's children Jordan, Tyler and Ryan. In addition, 11 Great Grandchildren (Lucy,Oliver,Carmen,Nicole,Lexie,Brooke,Taylor,Olivia,Abigail,Marshall, Elliott) . Predeceased by parents Ettore & Norina & Sister Carmen. Born in Hamilton, Ontario on July 4th 1932, Alfred spent his entire life on his family's dairy farm. In his early adult years, he owned and operated a milk hauling company, which included 3 trucks on the road picking up and delivering milk cans. After selling the trucking company, he went to work for CP as a truck driver. On June 9th-1956, he married the love of his life Martina, and together they nurtured and raised their 5 children on the family dairy farm located in Branchton Ontario. Alfred enjoyed playing cards, watching hockey, hunting and fishing and spending time with family. He especially enjoyed sharing stories and conversations about farming, Toronto Maple Leafs, crops and weather. Dad had a unique and enthusiastic way of sharing his opinion, and enjoyed letting you know what he had to say, sometimes changing medical terms to suit his needs. Our family would like to thank the staff of Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford for their passionate care. In addition, the Hamilton V.O.N staff, notably Aman, Jenny, and Cheryl. A celebration of life for Alfred and Martina Saccomano will take place on June 6th -2020, at the family farm in Branchton Ontario. Friends and family are welcome. Details TBA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Joseph's Life Care Foundation, Brantford.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020