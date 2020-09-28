1/1
Alfredo GOMES
1934-07-17 - 2020-09-26
Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on September 26, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Maria Celeste (nee Simoes). Loving father of Jorge and his wife Radmila (Lena). Survived by his sister Rosaria and brother Jacinto. Alfredo will be sadly missed by numerous nieces, nephews and friends in Canada, United States, Portugal, and France. Guests will be required to wear a mask. Due to capacity restrictions you may be required to wait. Visitation at the FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East (near James Street) on Wednesday, September 30, 4 - 7 p.m. Wearing of a mask and capacity restrictions are also in effect at the church and cemetery. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary's Church on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Mausoleum, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 28, 2020.
