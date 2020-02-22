|
Peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Shalom Manor & Gardens in her 84th year, Ali was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. Beloved wife of the late Lambert VanderMeulen (2006), cherished mother of Linda VanderMeulen and Paul Mahanger, Dean Vander-Meulen (predeceased), Ralf VanderMeulen, Karin and Steve Jones, Nancy and Marvin Elgersma. Loving Oma to Nicole, Lauren and Andrew Elgersma, Shannon and Braydon Jones. Visitation to be held at Rehoboth United Reformed Church, 77 Glancaster Rd, Ancaster from 6 - 8 p.m. Memorial Service to be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Rehoboth United Reformed Church, Rev. Steven Swets officiating. "Now we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands." 2 Corinthians 5:1
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020