(1928-2020) Peacefully on January 30, 2020, in her 92nd year, at Heritage Green Nursing Home in Hamilton. Beloved wife of the late Garth. Mother to Janis Sareski and Gary McClelland (Patricia). Grandmother to Ashley McClelland, Tyler McClelland (Cassanie), Megan Sareski and Cody Sareski. Great-grandmother to Kiara Richardson, Aison Sareski, Bailey Tiller and Riley Tiller. Sister to Pat McLeod, Kay Van Leeuween, George Patterson and the late Bob Patterson, Hazel and Margaret. Sister-in-law to Valerie and Ian Sneddon and Margaret Salter. She will be sadly missed by her best friend Betty Kinnard and her nieces and nephews in Nova Scotia. We are thankful for the care and compassion Mum received at Heritage Green Nursing Home. Mum was a generous and caring person who volunteered many years in the church and community. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, (905)544-1147.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020