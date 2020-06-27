Alice Gallant
1922 - 2020
It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of Alice Adeline Gallant (nee Arsenault) in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband Vincent. Alice will be missed greatly by her sons Neil, Gary (Peggy), grandchildren Joshua (Patricia), Alex (Lisa), Jacob (Emily), Alicia (Kiel), great grandchildren Conor and Nova Mae as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff on 5 South at the Hamilton General for their care and compassion in the last days. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a private family funeral has been arranged. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.
