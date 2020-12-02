Of Royal Terrace, Palmerston, and formerly of Teviotdale, went to be with her Lord, on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in her 80th year. Wife of the late Frank Spoelstra. Mother of John and Katie Spoelstra, Harmen and Jessica Spoelstra, Teresa and Arnold Rumph, Daniel Spoelstra and Michelle Stassburger, and David and Shannon Spoelstra. Grandmother of Aaron and Mya; Graye and Lake; Erika, Matthew, Shawna and Joel; Noah, Christian and Ava. Sister of Nancy and Jack Huisman, Dick and Betty Devries, Paul Devries, and Teresa and John Wright. Predeceased by her sister-in-law, Lena. A private family funeral service will be held at Palmerston Christian Reformed Church, on Friday, December 4th at 1:30 p.m. The service will be live-streamed and the link available on the funeral home website. Interment in Harriston Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated, and may be made through the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com