Passed away peacefully at The Village of Tansley Woods, Burlington, on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Gouke "George" Zijlstra (2000). Loving mother of Vince (Leanne), Sita Guther (Henri Charlebois) and the late Sonja (Lynn Voortman). Cherished Oma of Alex (Sharlee), Emily (Harrison), Daniel and Shane and Great-Oma of Saxony. Dear sister of Beatrice (Cees Mooijekind) and John Haanstra (Corrie) both of The Netherlands and sister-in-law of Margaret Haanstra. Predeceased by her brother Mike Haanstra and son-in-law Raymond Guther. Alida loved fashion and sweets and her infectious laugh and giving nature will be so missed. She will be fondly remembered by many relatives and friends and missed deeply by her best friend Helen Genis. Alida was the light of our family and was Oma to so many. She was fiercely dedicated to her family and her grandchildren were blessed beyond measure to enjoy so many years of love, guidance and laughter with her. She was thankful to have spent the last 10 years living at the Hamilton Beach in her "cottage" and we are so grateful to Sonja and Lynn for taking such good care of her. Due to the restrictions of Covid, a private family service will be held. If desired, donations to The Good Shepherd would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com