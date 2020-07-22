1/1
Alida Maria Theresia "Lil" (Haanstra) ZIJLSTRA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at The Village of Tansley Woods, Burlington, on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Gouke "George" Zijlstra (2000). Loving mother of Vince (Leanne), Sita Guther (Henri Charlebois) and the late Sonja (Lynn Voortman). Cherished Oma of Alex (Sharlee), Emily (Harrison), Daniel and Shane and Great-Oma of Saxony. Dear sister of Beatrice (Cees Mooijekind) and John Haanstra (Corrie) both of The Netherlands and sister-in-law of Margaret Haanstra. Predeceased by her brother Mike Haanstra and son-in-law Raymond Guther. Alida loved fashion and sweets and her infectious laugh and giving nature will be so missed. She will be fondly remembered by many relatives and friends and missed deeply by her best friend Helen Genis. Alida was the light of our family and was Oma to so many. She was fiercely dedicated to her family and her grandchildren were blessed beyond measure to enjoy so many years of love, guidance and laughter with her. She was thankful to have spent the last 10 years living at the Hamilton Beach in her "cottage" and we are so grateful to Sonja and Lynn for taking such good care of her. Due to the restrictions of Covid, a private family service will be held. If desired, donations to The Good Shepherd would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved