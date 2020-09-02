Alida VAN DER DUSSEN

At age 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Hospital with her family at her side. Ada leaves behind and will be greatly missed by her daughter Margaret (Michel), her son Frank (Wendy), and two grandchildren Mitchell and Cole, as well as extended family members and friends. Ada immigrated from Holland along with her parents Herman and Lena Van Der Dussen and three siblings, Cathy (deceased), Gerry (deceased), and Peter. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Private Family Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas. For those wishing to participate in the Funeral, please join the livestream of the Funeral at https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony/?c=b0b2a93a-1d77-4b70-9ef1-fa714b2ac185
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to T.E.A.D., Equestrian Association for the Disabled. Please sign Ada's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca