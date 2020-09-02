1/
Alida VAN DER DUSSEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At age 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Hospital with her family at her side. Ada leaves behind and will be greatly missed by her daughter Margaret (Michel), her son Frank (Wendy), and two grandchildren Mitchell and Cole, as well as extended family members and friends. Ada immigrated from Holland along with her parents Herman and Lena Van Der Dussen and three siblings, Cathy (deceased), Gerry (deceased), and Peter. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Private Family Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas. For those wishing to participate in the Funeral, please join the livestream of the Funeral at https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony/?c=b0b2a93a-1d77-4b70-9ef1-fa714b2ac185. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to T.E.A.D., Equestrian Association for the Disabled. Please sign Ada's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved