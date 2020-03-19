Home

Alistair Brown


1948 - 03
Alistair Brown Obituary
After losing his battle to cancer, Alistair passed away surrounded by his family on Monday March 16th, 2020. Loving husband of 48+ years to Josephine (Jo), proud father to Stuart (Amanda) & Bernice (Gary). Adoring Grandpa to Alison, Hayden, Rachael, Christopher, Mathew and Kayla. He leaves behind his siblings; William, Isobel and Peter and their extended families. A long term employee of Marmon/Keystone Canada prior to retiring in 2014. As per his request, cremation has already taken place. In light of the Coronavirus, a remembrance service and celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 19, 2020
