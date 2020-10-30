Alistair passed away at Pioneer Elder Care, St. Catharines Ontario on October 1, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Isabell Brown for 50 years. Dear brother to Lynne Markowski (Toni), Wendy Wieske (Dennis), Cameron Brown(Jean). As per Alistair's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. There will be no funeral Service. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Canadian Cancer Society
or The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca