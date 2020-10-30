1/
Alistair Bryson Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alistair's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alistair passed away at Pioneer Elder Care, St. Catharines Ontario on October 1, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Isabell Brown for 50 years. Dear brother to Lynne Markowski (Toni), Wendy Wieske (Dennis), Cameron Brown(Jean). As per Alistair's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. There will be no funeral Service. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Canadian Cancer Society or The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passfield Mortuary Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved