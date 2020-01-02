|
Passed away suddenly at his home in Hamilton on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at the young age of 59. He leaves behind his beloved sons, Matthew (Haley), Michael (Robin) Fadista, his wife, Jacqueline and her children, Marcus and Alysha. Alistair is survived by his brother, Julian (Lindsay) and their children and extended family in both Canada and the U.K. He also leaves behind his beloved canine companion, Jack! Alistair was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Edna Kinnear. Alistair will be missed by his Burlington Oldtimers soccer community, the Hamilton Locke Street Community and all of his many friends! One of Alistair's greatest joys when he wasn't playing soccer was watching his team Liverpool play, he had been so overjoyed watching them win the European Cup! His other great joy was playing Led Zeppelin on guitar alongside his sons! Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Saturday, January 4th, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. For those who wish, donations in memory of Alistair can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Catholic Children's Aid Society of Hamilton would be sincerely appreciated by the family.