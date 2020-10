Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his children Crystal and James, his mom Phyllis and his wife Laura. He leaves his loving and adored grandchildren Tiffany, Allison, Madison, Alexis and Darryez. His brother Gordy (Anita) his sisters Peggy, Terry (Bill) and Tammy. Predeceased by his dad Cecil, his brothers Roger, John and his sister Threasa.



