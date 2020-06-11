COOMBE, Allan "Al" It is with tremendous sorrow that the family of Allan "Al" Coombe announces his sudden passing on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 90. A loving husband to his cherished wife Marilyn for nearly 65 years. A wonderful supportive father to Karen (Steve) and Scott (Anne) and extremely proud grandfather to Alexandra (George), Taylor (Christopher), William, Mackenzie and Spencer (Jesse). Predeceased by his parents Walter (1978) and Constance (1982), sisters Shirley (1975) and Barbara (Dec 2018) and younger brother Ross (Mar 2020). Survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Bev and Steve Fryzuk, and Bill and Linda Hutchings as well as nieces Deborah, Carol, Gail, Catherine and Lori, and nephews Jeffrey, Joel, David and Rick. In keeping with Al's wishes, Cremation has taken place. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, no public services will be held at this time. There will however be a Celebration of Al's life once the Golf Course reception rooms are reopened. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. For those who wish, you may view a beautiful and meaningful tribute to Al's life as well as leave a condolence on Smith's Funeral Home website. www.smithsfh.com He never met a man he didn't like...true!
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 11, 2020.