Passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the age of 79, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Elaine Currie for 56 years. Loving father of Sheryl, John (Jennifer), Michael, Janet (Jason), and Julie (Shawn). Adored grandfather of Carly, Kaila, AJ, Jillian, Alexis, Olivia, Dylan, and Kayleigh. Dear brother of Ross, Sandra, Eldon, Sharon and Gary. Predeceased by his parents Eldon and Alta Currie, brother Ross, and sister Sandra. Gene Currie was a fighter who survived two heart attacks and a cancer diagnosis before finally succumbing to a second bout with cancer. His father was a Veteran, which fueled Gene's passion for WW2 history. A proud down homer, he loved the east coast. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, classic country music, playing the lotto, making his homemade eggnog, and building his annual Christmas village. He had a warm, booming voice and an infectious laugh that will be missed by everyone who knew him. He was a truck driver for most of his career and his love of trucks, driving, and road trips was lifelong. Now the world is his oyster, and his spirit is free on the open road. As per Gene's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or a charity of choice
. The Currie family would like to thank so many friends and extended family for their love and support. They would also like to thank Dan Riordon for his spiritual advisement. (Dad, we hope that you are back at that place that you and Ross often talked about with the rest of the camp gang) www.smithsfh.com