It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Frank passed peacefully on June 16, 2020 in his 92nd year in Hamilton, Ontario. Beloved husband to Lucy (nee Paton) for 66 years. Cherished father to Carole Ann and David (Pam) MacIntyre. Grandfather to Courtney (Bryan), Kalem (Brianne), Mitchell, Taylor (Brittany), Shylah (Spencer) and Briar (Amber). Great-grandfather to Kaiden, Kyler, Kamdyn, Ryker and Oliver. He will be sadly missed by many relatives and friends including his nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. Frank was born to Archibald and Catherine in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia and grew up on the east coast with his 8 siblings. He moved to Hamilton when he was just 21 years old and had a profound impact on the city. Frank spent 38 years at Stelco and was involved with the Hamilton Conservation Area, the Knights of Columbus, the Catholic Children’s Aid Society and many more organizations. He served on city council for the Hamilton Wentworth Region and was the Deputy Mayor of Glanbrook. He was a founding member of the Glanbrook Rangers Junior C Hockey Club and spent years on the board of Mount Hope Minor Hockey. Frank was the ultimate family man who spent many nights at the rink cheering on his kids and grandkids, and his weekends at the treasured family cottage on Lake Dalrymple. He enjoyed gardening and the outdoors which is evident in his home of 60 years. He loved the Blue Jays, Montreal Canadians, and the Ticats. He never missed a game. We were lucky to learn many valuable lessons from Frank in his 92 years, among them: a lobster and cold beer are the perfect match, weeds on your lawn are unacceptable, take them out to the ballgame, stop and smell the roses, keep your stick on the ice, be kind to everyone, get involved with your community, never stop learning, smiles are contagious, and family is the most important gift. These lessons will be carried on for generations to come. See you some more some other time, Dad. We express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Chartwell Willowgrove. Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hamilton Conversation Foundation would be appreciated by the family.



