Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Wighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Lauchlan Wighton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allan Lauchlan Wighton Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Allan at his home on February 9, 2020 in his 71st year. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Jane Wighton and will be missed by all his cousins, extended family and friends. Allan was a retiree of Westinghouse/Camco after 40 years of service. A celebration of his life will take place at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Saturday, February 15th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -