It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Allan at his home on February 9, 2020 in his 71st year. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Jane Wighton and will be missed by all his cousins, extended family and friends. Allan was a retiree of Westinghouse/Camco after 40 years of service. A celebration of his life will take place at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Saturday, February 15th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020