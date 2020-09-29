1/
Allan MASON
With great sadness, we announce that Allan Mason passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 after a long illness. Allan was in his eighties. Cherished husband of Beth Mason for over 60 years. Allan was a licenced pilot and travelled extensively. A carpenter by trade, Allan retired from Hamilton and took residence in Port Dover with Beth in 1991. Allan made many friends in Port Dover and will be sadly missed. He leaves behind one sister and her family, as well as sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws and several nieces and nephews. In keeping with Allan's wishes, cremation has taken place with no public visitation or services. Arrangements entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME 102 First Ave. Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, donations to the charity of your choice in memory of Allan would be appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 29, 2020.
