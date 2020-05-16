On Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Allan peacefully passed away at Groves Memorial Community Hospital, Fergus at the age of 86. Predeceased by his beloved wife Moira Mount (May 20, 2017). Loving father of Trish (Ken), Steve "Toby" (Jody) and Phillip (Chris). Cherished grandfather of Sydney, Kacy, Maxwell, Madeline and the late Malcolm. Survived by his siblings Ron, Winston and Sharon. Al was an avid pedal steel guitar enthusiast and collector. Heaven's band has gained a new player. His grandchildren were the apples of his eye; he was very proud of them and actively took part in their interests. As per Allan's wishes, private cremation to take place. Interment St. George's Anglican Churchyard, Lowville. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Al are asked to please consider The Canadian Diabetes Association. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.