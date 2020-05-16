Allan Naylor "Al" MOUNT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Allan peacefully passed away at Groves Memorial Community Hospital, Fergus at the age of 86. Predeceased by his beloved wife Moira Mount (May 20, 2017). Loving father of Trish (Ken), Steve "Toby" (Jody) and Phillip (Chris). Cherished grandfather of Sydney, Kacy, Maxwell, Madeline and the late Malcolm. Survived by his siblings Ron, Winston and Sharon. Al was an avid pedal steel guitar enthusiast and collector. Heaven's band has gained a new player. His grandchildren were the apples of his eye; he was very proud of them and actively took part in their interests. As per Allan's wishes, private cremation to take place. Interment St. George's Anglican Churchyard, Lowville. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Al are asked to please consider The Canadian Diabetes Association. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved