Allan Richard CHAMBERLAIN
1954-03-01 - 2020-08-17
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Al at home on August 17, 2020 at the age of 66. Loved spouse of Debbie of 41 years. Dear half-brother to Bob (Wei), John (Leigh), Rick (Lisa) and Larry (Tara). Predeceased by his grandparents Cecil and Irene ,father Walter and mother Ruth. Al retired after 35 years at Canada Post and found his niche, puttering around the farm, chopping wood, making maple syrup in the spring and riding his motorcycles all summer. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave E. on Thursday, August 20th from 5-8pm. Private family service and entombment to be held on Friday. Service will be live streamed on Friday, August 21st at 10am . Link will be provided on funeral home website. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Service Dog Society (http://nsd.on.ca/) or a charity of your choice in Allan's memory. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
