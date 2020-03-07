|
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Allan George Robertson, 71, on March 4th, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital. Allan, "Big Al", "Al Pal" was the epitome of resilience, a fighter and the most determined man one could ever know. Al was the kind of guy that everybody loved instantly. Even after acquiring a brain injury 32 years ago, his love for his daughters, music, baseball and sheer determination, kept him going. Despite his many struggles, he always found a reason for laughter and jokes. His "never give up" attitude was an inspiration to so many people. His sister, Trish, was an exceptional support and advocate. Al was born in Timmins, ON. and grew up in a small mining town. He was there until he left for Queens University in Kingston. Life in Manitouwadge with family was filled with fishing, hunting and all sports. His favourite of course, was baseball and hockey, which was shared with his older brother, Brian. They were magical times with many strong bonds. Al was proud of his career as an Engineer at Dofasco. He loved baseball, his Toronto Blue Jays, music and curling. More than anything, he loved his two daughter's, Kate and Jacquie, "Al's girls." Al will be deeply missed by all who knew him especially his daughters Jacquie and Kate, son-in-law Gerry, beloved grandchildren Vivienne and Leo, sister Trish, brother-in-law Ed, brother Brian, sister-in-law Heather, nephews James and Mark, friends Diane, Peter, Trent, Daryl and Kristin. Al was predeceased by his loving mother, Annette and father, Patrick. We know that Al is free now, resting peacefully on the other side of the rainbow. The family invite friends to a Celebration of Life at Flamborough Hills Golf & Country Club on Sunday, March 15th, 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Head Injury Rehabilitation Ontario- Community Services (HIRO).
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020