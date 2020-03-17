|
|
After a valiant fight with leukemia Allard Loopstra passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in his 74th year. Beloved husband to Margaret (nee Cox) for almost 50 years. Loving dad to Trish (Seth) Wilson and Catharine (Dan) Rider. Proud grandad to Aidan, Carter, Michael and Emmie. Loving brother to the late Larry (Pam), Chuck (Claudia), and Bert (the late Willy). He will also be greatly missed by many other relatives and friends. Born in Den Haag, Netherlands and immigrated to Canada with his family in 1951. He was a proud Canadian but his Dutch heritage was very important to him. Allard was an accomplished business executive but his passions in life were being with family and friends enjoying the farm, sailing, boating, cottaging, skiing, golfing, travelling and cheering on his grandkids. Allard was a proud 33rd degree Mason. He was past master of Temple Lodge and an active member of the Scottish Rite. Allard was president of the Scottish Rite Charitable Foundation of Canada which supports many areas of brain research. A proud moment for Allard was when the Hamilton Learning Centre was opened which assists children with Dyslexia. Tentatively a visitation will take place on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. and a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 4 at 11:00 a.m. - Both at Marshall Memorial United Church, 20 Gilbert Ave. Ancaster. Donations to the Scottish Rite Charitable Foundation or the Hamilton Learning Centre would be appreciated. The family would like to thank Dr. Walker at Juravinski Cancer Centre and all the staff on the 4th floor of the Hematology Unit at Juravinski Hospital. Private Cremation has taken place. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com Any postponement/changes due to the Covid-19 to visitation or service dates/times will be posted on the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 17, 2020