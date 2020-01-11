Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen D'arcy "Big Al" Pollard


1956 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen D'arcy "Big Al" Pollard Obituary
Al passed away suddenly, in his 64th year, on Tuesday, January 7th, at Erie Shores Heathcare. Al spent the last decade with Mastronardi Produce but a lifetime in the produce industry. Al was an avid sports fan. Loyal to his favourites; The Montreal Canadiens and The Minnesota Vikings. SKOL! He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Nancy (nee McKinney). Loving father to Crystal Pollard (Derek Unger) and Christopher Pollard (Victoria DiMarco). Adoring grampy to Haley (Mark), Cody, Kayden and Gunnar. Beloved brother to Darren and Michelle Taylor. He will be greatly missed by many lifelong friends. Al has finally been reunited with his best four-legged pal, Woody. A celebration of Al's life will be held at the Leamington Roma Club Pavillion, 19 Seacliff Drive East on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. to share memories and stories of Allen. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Friends may send condolences or make a charitable contribution at www.reidfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -