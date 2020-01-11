|
Al passed away suddenly, in his 64th year, on Tuesday, January 7th, at Erie Shores Heathcare. Al spent the last decade with Mastronardi Produce but a lifetime in the produce industry. Al was an avid sports fan. Loyal to his favourites; The Montreal Canadiens and The Minnesota Vikings. SKOL! He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Nancy (nee McKinney). Loving father to Crystal Pollard (Derek Unger) and Christopher Pollard (Victoria DiMarco). Adoring grampy to Haley (Mark), Cody, Kayden and Gunnar. Beloved brother to Darren and Michelle Taylor. He will be greatly missed by many lifelong friends. Al has finally been reunited with his best four-legged pal, Woody. A celebration of Al's life will be held at the Leamington Roma Club Pavillion, 19 Seacliff Drive East on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. to share memories and stories of Allen. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Friends may send condolences or make a charitable contribution at www.reidfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020