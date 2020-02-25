|
It is with great sadness that the family of Allen Eugene Combs announces his death on February 16, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Eugene will be missed by his children and their partners; Chris (Meg), Catherine (Richard), and Carolyn (Michael); his grandchildren, Tessa, Mairi, Cole, Robert, Madeleine, Julien, Chloe and Ansel; his great grandchildren, Luca, Gabriel, Elsie, June and Felix; other family members; Frances (Ulla) and his brother Jesse (Paula). Eugene was born in Seminole, Oklahoma on May 30, 1934, to his parents, Floyd and Elda. He went to Trinity University in 1952 where he met and married Frances Laas. They moved to New York City where Eugene completed a PhD in Hebrew Scriptures and Ancient Near Eastern Literature from Columbia University. Their three children were born during that time. Eugene then moved his family to Hamilton, Ontario where he became a professor of Religious Studies at McMaster University. Early on, he served as chair of the department for a few years, then later as Dean of Social Sciences for a time. He was to married Barbara Marshall from 1973 - 1990. He retired from McMaster University in 1995. He spent his last 13 years in Toronto and then Vancouver being looked after by his daughters while living with Dementia. Eugene will be remembered for his popularity as a university teacher, his love of running (the Burlington Runners), his gift with words (he published several books of poetry and books), his beautiful tenor singing voice and his wit which he kept with him until the end of his life.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020