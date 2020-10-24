Al passed away peacefully on October 15 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Toronto, in his 87th year. Al will be dearly missed by many friends and family including his sister Ann Betzner (nee Gastle), his late nephew David and his niece Lynn. Al will be remembered as an avid jazz enthusiast, early technology trailblazer and pursuer of travel, photography and good food. He had many long-lasting friendships that dated back decades, many to when he worked at Massey Ferguson. Al was a graduate of Guelph University and the Western MBA program. Al asked that anyone wishing to make a donation, to please consider supporting your local Heart and Stroke foundation or the Cancer charity of your choice
.