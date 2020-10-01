1/1
Alma Dorcas (Burton) WILBUR
Passed away peacefully with her children by her side at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by her husband Daniel (1987) and by her sister Adrienne (2010). Loving mother of Rob (Valerie), Dawn (Alain) Ouellet and Sharon (Jim) Tidd. Cherished grandmother of David (Natalie), Leah (Isaac), Denis (Brit), Amy (Ryan), and Colin (Sheena). Doting G.G. of Faydra, Dylan, Celeste, Owen, Cosette, Hailey, Lilou and 8th great-grandchild expected in 2021. Predeceased by infant grandson Nicholas. Special Aunt to Myra Montgomery. She will be missed by her extended family and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday, October 3 from 12 -1 p.m. Private family funeral service to follow. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Interment Victoria Lawn Cemetery, St. Catharines. For those who wish, donations in memory of Alma to the Alzheimer Society of Canada and Joseph Brant Hospital would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 1, 2020.
