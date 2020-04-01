Home

Alma 'Jean' Johns, in her 88th year, went to be with Jesus on March 30, 2020. Loving wife of Norm Johns for 68 years. Mom to Ken, Gloria Cummins (Bruce), Bev Day (Larry), predeceased by son Bryan (Lisa). Sister to Robert Scriver (Lynda). Predeceased by three sisters and one brother. Grandma to 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, leaving a legacy of Love and Faith in Jesus to us all. Memorial service to be held at a future date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 1, 2020
