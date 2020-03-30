Home

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beautiful mother, Alma Mariette Roy (nee Séguin), March 26, 2020 in her 86th year, at Albright Manor, Beamsville Ontario. Beloved wife of the late Armand "AJ" Roy. Loving mother of Wayne (Laural-Anne), Gregory (Ingrid), Debbie (Ernie), and the late Peter. Proud grandmother to Armand, Clayton, Jordan, Simone, Taylor, Storm, Caitlyn, and Sarah. Proud great-grandmother to Ryan and Joseph. Loving sister to Raymond, Bernadette, Andrée, Hélène, and Francis. Predeceased by her siblings Anne, Louis, Isidore, Gabriel, Colette, and Robert. She leaves behind a large and loving extended family. Alma was easy to love and loved unconditionally. She will be remembered for her "Annual" Father's Day B.B.Q's that celebrated family in all forms. Her children would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all of the exceptional caregivers at Albright Manor for their unconditional and unrelenting care, particularly in this challenging climate. Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, only a private family service and burial will be held at Pleasantview Funeral Home & Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Alma's name can be made to Sudbury Community Service centre. Attention Linda Morel, 705-560-0430. Mail donation to ATTN: Linda Morel, 1166 Roy Avenue, Sudbury, ON P3A 3M6. Share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020
