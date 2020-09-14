Alma ZIMMERMAN

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother on September 11, 2020 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her loving husband Jack and sons Jim and John. Adored mother to Gary (Clinia) and Richard. Cherished grandmother to Ashley (Kevin), Stephen and Adam (Samantha). Alma will be deeply missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Keeping with Alma's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service to be held. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 14, 2020.