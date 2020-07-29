At 86 years of age, Alsie Beyak passed peacefully with Debbie by her side, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital (Hamilton). Mother to Cindy Watkins (Melbourne, Australia), Debbie Heard (Waterdown, Ontario), predeceased by son Larry (April 2019). Also predeceased by her mother Pearl (2000) and five of eight siblings. Special Baba to Sarah (Hamilton, Ontario) and Grandma to Martyn (Melbourne, Australia). Sadly missed by dear friend Brenda Veinot and Peter Ferreira and family of Wasaga Beach. Mom loved her kitchen. Her delicious cooking, baking and Ukrainian foods will surely be missed. We wish to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Villa, LTC. Mom resided there for the past six months and very much appreciated the care and kindness shown to her by staff. Please consider donations to Sunrise Therapeutic Riding and Learning Centre. 6920 Concession 1, Puslinch, Ontario N0B 2J0 https://sunrise-therapeutic.ca
Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com