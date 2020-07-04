With great sadness we announce Amalia's passing at Regina Gardens on July 2, 2020 in her 88th year. Survived by her loving children Mauro (Susan), Marina (Gerry), Ivano, Rob (Denise), Marco and Tony. Will be dearly missed by her 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by many family and friends in Italy. Special thanks to her dear friends for their tender care and support. A private family gathering has taken place. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.friscolanti.com