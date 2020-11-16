Passed suddenly at Brantford General Hospital, with family by her side, on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Amanda Brown of Paris, formerly of Dunnville, in her 37th year. She was the proud mother of Savannah and beloved daughter of David and Susan (nee Swayze). Loving sister of Emily (Aaron Faulkenham) and Michael (Naomi). Aunt of Kolby, Ginny and Lincoln. Granddaughter of Stan and Sherry Swayze and the late Roy and Gloria Brown. Also survived and lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends are invited to call at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. (Those wishing to attend the visitation must RSVP through the funeral home website. Please arrive in the parking lot 10 minutes prior to the chosen visitation time and speak to a parking attendant. Masks are required at all times when in the funeral home). A private family service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, November 18. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page at 11 a.m. A trust fund for Amanda's daughter Savannah has been established. Cheques should be made payable to Susan Brown In Trust and can be mailed or delivered to Ballard Minor Funeral Home. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca