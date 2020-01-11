|
Our wonderful mom, grandma and great-grandma passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, January 6th, at Albright Manor at the age of 94. Amanda was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Clifford (2012). She will be sadly missed by her surviving children, Karen Maguire-Fiorino (Sam) and Nancy McLennan. She was predeceased by her infant daughter Heather. Fondly remembered by her granddaughters Kristy, Lindsay, Sydney and Marcella and great-grandchildren Connor, Avery, Ethan and Jackson. Dear sister of Bruce Gillies. Visitation will be held at St. John's Presbyterian Church, 10 Mountain St., Grimsby, on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. followed by fellowship reception and private family burial. If desired, memorial contributions would be sincerely appreciated by the family to St. John's Presbyterian Church or 2nd floor Albright Manor Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755 www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020